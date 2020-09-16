Cal's 2021 class stands at 18 deep as we're in the middle of September, and here's a look at everyone that the Bears have committed so far.

Mavin Anderson, WR, Mission Viejo HS Recruited By: Burl Toler Likely Position at Cal: Wide Receiver Power 5 Offers (Total Offers): 11 (13) Anderson became Cal's first 2021 commit back in February, committing at Cal's junior day event. The Mission Viejo wide receiver has the size and speed to play inside and out in Bill Musgrave's offense. Anderson was injured for part of his junior year, which didn't allow him to showcase his abilities, but when healthy he's explosive at his spot.

Bastian Swinney, OL, Edina HS Recruited By: Angus McClure Likely Position at Cal: LT or RT Power 5 Offers (Total Offers): 14 (15) Swinney also committed to Cal after the Bears' junior day festivities, as the Edina tackle provided a big early piece for the Bears offensive line class. Swinney projects at either tackle spot currently, though he's mainly played on the right side for his high school squad. In addition to football, he plays basketball for Edina, and has the frame that Bill Musgrave covets in his offensive linemen.

Jermaine Terry, TE, Kennedy HS Recruited By: Marques Tuiasosopo Likely Position at Cal: Tight end Power 5 Offers (Total Offers): 22 (24) Terry became the highest rated local commitment for Cal since Jared Goff back in February, as the Bears will see Terry enrolling early next January. The Kennedy product already has the size to play at the next level as an in-line tight end, and has been working throughout the shutdown on his route running.

Akili Calhoun, DL, Liberty HS Recruited By: Andrew Browning Likely Position at Cal: Defensive end/defensive tackle Power 5 Offers (Total Offers): 6 (8) Calhoun, who is set to enroll in January at Cal, is a versatile defensive lineman who could fit into a number of different spots along the defensive line, whether that's in setting an edge for the Bears, playing defensive tackle in the nickel, or manning a 4i in Cal's base 3-4 defense.

Kai Millner, QB, Higley HS Recruited By: Bill Musgrave and Charlie Ragle Likely Position at Cal: QB Power 5 Offers (Total Offers): 11 (15) Millner was the first QB new Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave offered, and the Bears got their man a few months later, after Millner visited the Bears back in March. He joined former Higley QB Spencer Brasch at Cal, and helped continue a growing pipeline of Arizona prospects coming to Berkeley. Millner's smooth throwing motion, ability to improvise, and arm strength caught the Bears' attention, as the future Bear is also an Under Armour All-American.

Kaleb Higgins, CB, Folsom HS Recruited By: Marcel Yates Likely Position at Cal: Cornerback Power 5 Offers (Total Offers): 12 (13) Higgins, whose family moved to the Sacramento area with older brother Elijah playing for Stanford, chose the Bears back in April, having attended the Big Game in Palo Alto last year. The younger Higgins, who will enroll early at Cal, has a ton of potential as a long cornerback. The younger Higgins has also relished the idea of playing against his older brother in future rivalry games.

Hunter Barth, S, Queen Creek HS Recruited By: Marcel Yates and Charlie Ragle Likely Position at Cal: Safety/STAR Power 5 Offers (Total Offers): 12 (18) Barth's commitment came relatively out of nowhere back in April, but the Queen Creek safety joined Millner in coming out of the state of Arizona to Berkeley. Barth should be a fit for the Bears' STAR position, a safety/nickel/linebacker hybrid as a solid hitter with great reaction time on defense.

Fatuvalu Iosefa, DB, Mililani HS Recruited By: Marcel Yates, Peter Sirmon Likely Position at Cal: Safety Power 5 Offers (Total Offers): 3 (5) Some brothers do want to play on the same team, and Fatuvalu Iosefa joined his older brother Muelu in committing to the Bears, having also played with Patrick Hisatake at Mililani as well. Iosefa has played mostly corner in high school, but has been projected as a safety at Cal, as like his brother, he's good at filling gaps in the run game and hitting.

J. Michael Sturdivant, WR, Marcus HS Recruited By: Burl Toler Likely Position at Cal: Wide Receiver Power 5 Offers (Total Offers): 23 (24) Arguably the biggest recruiting win of the 2021 class, Sturdivant's 4th of July announcement kickstarted a month and a half hot-streak that saw Cal land 10 new commitments. Sturdivant may be one of the most ready to play wide receivers that Cal has landed in recent years, a 6'3" wideout with the ability to turn short patterns into long gains with his speed.

William Reed, OL, Eastside Catholic HS Recruited By: Angus McClure Likely Position at Cal: Tackle/guard Power 5 Offers (Total Offers): 11 (25) Reed joined Swinney on Cal's offensive line in July, as the Eastside Catholic product had long held the Bears as his top school. Reed, who like Swinney has played right tackle mainly, could end up at either tackle or guard going forward, depending on how he develops. He also lined up in practice against one of the top players in the country regularly in JT Tuimoloau.

Moses Oladejo, LB, Cosumnes Oaks HS Recruited By: Peter Sirmon Likely Position at Cal: ILB/OLB Power 5 Offers (Total Offers): 4 (15) Oladejo is one of the more interesting pieces for Cal moving forward, as he could slot in at either linebacker spot depending on how he develops. At 6'4" with a 7' long wingspan, Oladejo has the frame to be a pass rusher, but also with the ability to move fluidly in space that allows him to fit on the inside, similar to Kuony Deng. Oladejo will likely start inside at Cal, but how he develops at the next level will be something to follow.

Dylan Jemtegaard, OL, Yelm HS Recruited By: Angus McClure Likely Position at Cal: G/C Power 5 Offers (Total Offers): 1 (15) A commitment nearly immediately followed an offer for Jemtegaard, an underrated piece from the Pacific Northwest. The Yelm offensive lineman looks to be in a similar role to Matthew Cindric, a flexible piece on the offensive line, likely at guard or tackle for the Bears.

Ryan Lange, OL, Pittsburg HS Recruited By: Angus McClure Likely Position at Cal: Tackle Power 5 Offers (Total Offers): Another big win locally for the Bears, as Lange is set to enroll in January alongside his local compatriots in Terry and Calhoun. The big tackle prospect from Pittsburg has some of the requisite nastiness at the position, as well as the size that McClure and Musgrave are looking for from their offensive linemen

Myles Williams, DE, Bishop Alemany Recruited By: Andrew Browning Likely Position at Cal: Defensive end/outside linebacker/edge Power 5 Offers (Total Offers): 8 (10) Williams is among a handful of Cal commits who hadn't visited the area prior to committing, but the Bishop Alemany product made for a big addition to Cal's defensive line. Williams is a fit as a pass rushing defensive end who could play as a big outside linebacker in some sets. He has plenty of room to grow, as the Bears can move him around their defense, as is the thought for all of their defensive line commitments.

Patrick Hisatake, OLB, Westview HS Recruited By: Andrew Browning and Tim DeRuyter Likely Position at Cal: Outside linebacker/defensive end Power 5 Offers (Total Offers): 13 (21) One of the athletic freaks of the 2021 class, Patrick Hisatake had played defensive back his freshman year of high school. That very obviously didn't stick, and Hisatake will be stationed at the outside linebacker spot at Cal when he gets to campus in January. The 6'5", 245 lb Hisatake was Cal's top target as an OLB/Edge defender, and his skillset will allow Cal to put him in a variety of places on defense.

Lu-Magia Hearns, DB, De La Salle Recruited By: Marcel Yates Likely Position at Cal: Cornerback/nickel Power 5 Offers (Total Offers): 1 (7) Hearns, one of the top athletes in the Bay Area, jumped on the Cal offer, committing within a day of receiving it. The De La Salle standout projects as a corner or nickel back, he has the size and speed to play at either spot.

Derek Wilkins, DL, Santa Margarita Catholic Recruited By: Andrew Browning Likely Position at Cal: Defensive end (3-4), Defensive tackle (nickel) Power 5 Offers (Total Offers): 17 (19) Landing Wilkins was one of Cal's biggest coups in the 2021 class so far, with Wilkins being a target coveted across the conference, with the Bears beating out Stanford for the Santa Margarita Catholic defensive end. On the field, Wilkins has a great first step, is quick off the line, and can make for an explosive pass rusher and run stopper on the interior. He can be moved around the line, with the potential to be used as a pass-rushing nose in certain situations as well.