 Cal Football Recruiting: Commitment Analysis, Patrick Hisatake
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-04 16:26:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Commitment Analysis: Patrick Hisatake

Nam Le • GoldenBearReport
Golden Bear Report
@aguynamednam

Hello, is this Akili Calhoun?


*hangs up*

Hello, is this Moses Oladejo?


Sorry, it had to be done, given the amount of front seven talent the Bears have been recruiting in the 2021 class – Patrick Hisatake makes four, with more assuredly on the way. (Plus, it’s fun to think that my job is to post Spongebob memes.)

Credit @benzcrv on Twitter
Credit @benzcrv on Twitter
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}