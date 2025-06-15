Cal dips back into Hawaii pipeline with commitment from 2026 OL Esaiah Wong

The "Caloha" pipeline is alive and well. Cal has been putting even more effort into recruiting Hawaii in the 2026 cycle after pulling in three commitments from the state for 2025.

Hawaii native Famika Anae has been a big part of that effort for the Bears, and the Cal offensive line coach added the latest piece from his home state on Sunday. Early in the day, three-star offensive tackle Esaiah Wong announced his commitment to the program following his weekend visit to Berkeley.

Wong, whose uncle is current UCLA defensive coordinator, had several options on the table as he maneuvered his way through the recruiting process. Ultimately, Cal and BYU emerged as the top two contenders with the Bears pulling in his commitment before the Kailua High School standout was able to take his official visit to Provo.

"The thing that made me decide to commit was that the program was just as real as it gets," Wong said.

Beating out the Cougars for Wong should not be considered a small feat. It is his father's alma mater, and had made a strong push along with Cal.

Instead, he becomes the third commitment from Hawaii to join the class alongside Honolulu-Kamehameha tight end Taimane Purcell and Honolulu-Farrington offensive lineman Koloi Keli.

"Something that stood out a lot is that all the coaches showed their love and thats really how simple it gets," Wong said.

It also continues the strong showing for Anae in his first season in Berkeley as Cal now holds commitments from five offensive line recruits for 2026, which is highlighted by four-star Archbishop Riordan tackle Tommy Tofi.

He is the 17th commitment for Cal in the 2026 cycle, and the Bears have now moved into the top 15 of the Rivals team recruiting rankings with his pledge.