It's another great day for the Cal Football staff, as the Bears have added to their class with another Northern California talent. Linebacker Moses Oladejo , from Cosumnes Oaks HS in Elk Grove picked the Bears Sunday afternoon, becoming the 11th member of the 2021 class, while being the first linebacker among the group. Peter Sirmon was Oladejo's main recruiter, as the Sacramento-area prospect chose the Bears over offers from Arizona, Kansas, and Colorado among other offers.

Oladejo, who's listed at 6'3" and 225 lbs by Rivals, is currently at 6'4" and 233 lbs per his HS coach Andrew Bettencourt. Cal is looking to put him at either linebacker spot, depending on how he develops, but he could end up in a similar role to Kuony Deng thanks to similar dimensions (including a 7-foot wingspan) and with his ability as a pass rusher both on the inside and the outside.

Oladejo's commitment gives Cal two players from the Sacramento area in the class, along with Folsom's Kaleb Higgins, a first for the Bears since the 2018 class (which saw Granite Bay's Will Craig and Evan Tattersall don the blue and gold).

As a junior, Oladejo recorded 84 tackles, with seven sacks, and four forced fumbles on defense, along with three touchdowns playing tight end on offense for a Cosumnes Oaks squad that went 8-4 and made it to the second round of the CIF-SJS playoffs.