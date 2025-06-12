Bond with Cal coaching staff stands out for DL Kordaé Houston on his visit

Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff defensive lineman Kordaé Houston was one of the more intriguing out-of-state recruits to make the trek to Berkeley last weekend for an official visit with Cal. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound recruit has collected offers from across the country with programs such as Texas A&M, Miami, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Houston, Arizona State, Boise State and Sacramento State being among the list.

Justin Wilcox's program only entered the mix with an offer back in May when defensive line coach Andrew Browning made the call for Houston.

In the weeks since that offer made its way to Houston, the 2026 recruit scheduled and made an official visit to Cal last weekend.

The trip was a big one for Houston, who admits the Bears have made plenty of headway in his recruitment as of late.