The 2021 class landed a much needed addition with the pickup of William Reed, an offensive lineman from Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, WA), who announced his commitment Wednesday afternoon. Reed joins Bastian Swinney on the offensive line in the class, and becomes the 10th commit for the Bears in the 2021 group. Reed is the 10th ranked player in the state of Washington, per Rivals, and the 36th ranked offensive tackle in the country.

Reed was offered by Steve Greatwood last fall, but has been recruited hard by new offensive line coach Angus McClure, and was a priority for them on the offensive line, having visited Berkeley last November

"Ever since I visited Cal, it has been at the top of the list. Great coaches, a rising program, and a great school," Reed told Golden Bear Report back in June, "I liked Coach Greatwood a lot. When the change happened, honestly, I was concerned. But I love Coach Angus. He is so passionate and so invested in me. It has been much better than I thought it would have been. There is no doubt in my mind that they want me to be a part of their program, and I am humbled by that."