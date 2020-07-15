Cal Goes With the Reed Option: OL William Reed Commits to Cal
The 2021 class landed a much needed addition with the pickup of William Reed, an offensive lineman from Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, WA), who announced his commitment Wednesday afternoon. Reed joins Bastian Swinney on the offensive line in the class, and becomes the 10th commit for the Bears in the 2021 group. Reed is the 10th ranked player in the state of Washington, per Rivals, and the 36th ranked offensive tackle in the country.
Reed was offered by Steve Greatwood last fall, but has been recruited hard by new offensive line coach Angus McClure, and was a priority for them on the offensive line, having visited Berkeley last November
"Ever since I visited Cal, it has been at the top of the list. Great coaches, a rising program, and a great school," Reed told Golden Bear Report back in June, "I liked Coach Greatwood a lot. When the change happened, honestly, I was concerned. But I love Coach Angus. He is so passionate and so invested in me. It has been much better than I thought it would have been. There is no doubt in my mind that they want me to be a part of their program, and I am humbled by that."
Next Episode. . . . . . . . . I would like to start off by thanking the countless people who have helped me throughout this process. It has been a dream of mine to play college football since I was a kid, and I wouldn’t be here without the support I’ve gotten along the way. I want to thank my Eastside Catholic coaches, Coach Dom, Coach Thielbahr and Coach Kwan.My trainers from FSP, Coach Marcus, Coach Cleve, Coach Turp, Coach Cory, Tracy, Mapps and Big Sam. A huge thank you to my Mom, Dad, sister Bailey, Aunts, Uncles, Grandparents, cousins, and especially my brother Jackson, who taught me the game. Another thank you to the Eastside Catholic Community and TEACHERS. I would also like to thank all the Coaches who recruited me and gave me an opportunity to play at the next level. With that being said, I am extremely excited to announce that I am COMMITTED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, BERKELEY 💙💛🐻🐻
Reed, at a listed 6'6" and 260 lbs, has some filling out to do as he develops towards the next level. He practices against high level talent at Eastside Catholic, including going against the 4th ranked player in the country, JT Tuimoloau, on a regular basis. Reed could continue at tackle, which he plays now, or shift inside to guard at Cal, depending on his future development.With Cal losing five offensive linemen to graduation after the 2020 season, landing Reed was imperative for the offensive line room as a whole.
Reed started on a state title winning Eastside Catholic team over the last two years, and hasn't allowed a sack per his Hudl. Reed has also played with 2020 signee DJ Rogers, and worked out at Ford Sports Performance with fellow Washington native Justin Baker.
Cal Commits by the Numbers
1. WR Mavin Anderson, Mission Viejo, CA (February 1st, 2020)
2. OL Bastian Swinney, Edina, MN (February 8th, 2020)
3. TE Jermaine Terry, Richmond, CA (February 24th, 2020)
4. DE Akili Calhoun, Brentwood, CA (March 7th, 2020)
5. QB Kai Millner, Gilbert, AZ (April 9th, 2020)
6. CB Kaleb Higgins, Folsom, CA (April 14th, 2020)
7. S Hunter Barth, Queen Creek, AZ (April 23rd, 2020)
8. DB Fatuvalu Iosefa, Mililani, HI (June 12th, 2020)
9. WR J. Michael Sturdivant, Flower Mound, TX (July 4th, 2020)
10. OL William Reed, Sammamish, WA (July 15th, 2020)
By Position
QB - 1
WR - 2
TE - 1
OL - 2
DE - 1
DB - 3
By State
CA - 4
AZ - 2
WA - 1
HI - 1
MN - 1
TX - 1