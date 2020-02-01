The question entering the weekend was who would become the first member of Cal's 2021 class? With a massive junior day Saturday, something had to give, and give it did, as Mission Viejo WR Mavin Anderson announced his commitment to the Bears via Twitter.

after a long talk with my family and a successful junior day at Cal , i’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley !! thank you to everyone that has helped put me in this position. #CalGang21 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/90C95xKNpX

Anderson committed to the Bears after the close of their junior day festivities. As a junior at Mission Viejo, Anderson had 34 receptions for 533 yards and 7 TDs, helping Mission Viejo to the semifinals of the Open Division playoffs and dealing with some mid-season injury issues.

Anderson, listed at 6' and 187 lbs on Rivals, projects as a wideout who can play both inside and out. He has some of the size to play outside along with the short area quickness to play on the interior. His film at Mission Viejo has him doing both, taking jet sweeps in addition.

Anderson ranks 24th in the WR rankings for 2021 and as the 37th overall prospect in the state of California. WR coach Burl Toler was the main recruiter for Anderson.

What this Means



With a few exceptions, in the Justin Wilcox era recruits have usually started committing around March or April prior to their senior year. This is an early commitment relative to that, and Anderson is a talented player. Starting with one of the best wideouts in the state is a momentum builder for Cal, especially with the focus on making a jump in 2020, both in on-field and recruiting performance.

At the moment, Cal will lose Kekoa Crawford, Trevon Clark, and Jeremiah Hawkins after the 2020 season. Anderson will be one of the wideouts the Bears hope can ease those losses.