The hot streak continues on the recruiting side for Cal football, as the Bears have another one of their top targets in the fold for 2021. OLB Patrick Hisatake, from Westview HS in Oregon, announced his commitment to Cal via Instagram live Sunday, choosing Cal over offers from the likes of Arizona State, UCLA, and Colorado among others. Hisatake is Cal's 15th commitment in the 2021 class, and the seventh to have made a commitment to Cal in the past month.

Hisatake has been recruited by a plethora of Cal coaches and assistants, namely defensive line coach Andrew Browning, defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Peter Sirmon, co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Tim DeRuyter, director of recruiting strategy Marshall Cherrington, and director of on-campus recruiting Benji Palu. Browning has been the main voice in Hisatake's ear, discussing how much Cal has prioritized him.

"I’ve really built a great relationship, great bond with him, being able to talk to him, I talk to him almost every day," Hisatake noted back in May. "He’s one of the main coaches I’ve been talking to, from all the schools that I’ve been talking to. He emphasizes how much of a priority that I am to Cal, they’re recruiting me hard. I like how he’s a fun guy, he’s real, but he’s really fun, he’s a players coach, I really like that."

Hisatake has been targeted to play outside linebacker for Cal, where he spent last year at Clackamas HS. At 6'5" and 250 lbs, Hisatake's an interesting fit for the position. Size-wise, he has the bulk and explosiveness that DeRuyter covets in outside linebackers. Hisatake has played defensive back in the past as well, which plays a part in his foot-speed.

Like a handful of other commits over the past few weeks, Hisatake has never visited Cal in an official or unofficial capacity, but has gone through the Zoom gamut with the Cal staff before.

"I loved it, I got to get a feel for the facilities, the weight room, the campus, the whole school in general," Hisatake said in May. "I was on Facetime with coach Marshall Cherrington, coach Benji Palu, and coach Browning and we had the videos pulled up, I was watching them on the side, and they were going through each video with me. Each video was broken up by categories, facilities, campus, weight room, locker room, and the area in general."

Hisatake will join the recently committed Myles Williams as an edge player in the 2021 class, and his commitment gives Cal seven defensive players in the class, along with the eight on offense so far.