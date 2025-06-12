Austrian TE Luca Wolf announces commitment to Cal following recent visit

Cal has a worldwide brand, and the 2026 recruiting cycle is putting that on display. Already with a commitment from Russian-born offensive lineman Artem Korchagin, the Bears looked beyond the United States borders for their latest addition.

Tight end Luca Wolf committed to Cal on Thursday following his official visit to Berkeley over the weekend. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound prospect from Vienna, Austria has been gaining steam as a prospect this spring following his season with the NFL Academy in England.

"I had a great time and talk with coach Wilcox, coach Harsin as well as coach Saffell and McDaniels where I gave up a verbal commitment, but I am so happy and excited to tell not just the people of California but my people at home that I will be attending this amazing program," Wolf said.

"At my visit it didn’t just feel like a really cool place, it felt like home and that was where I knew my decision is going to be easy. And after the verbal commitment I canceled all my other visits. Super excited to improve as a player and help Cal win."

A converted basketball player, Wolf is still new to the game but the Bears have liked the progress the 2026 recruit has made in his short time after making the move from the hardwood to the field.

Wolf gained attention from overseas for his work at the NFL Academy with South Florida, UCF, Virginia, UAB, Toledo, UTSA and Tulsa being among some of the schools that offered the tight end recruit.