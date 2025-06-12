Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 12, 2025
Austrian TE Luca Wolf announces commitment to Cal following recent visit
circle avatar
Matt Moreno  •  GoldenBearReport
Reporter
Twitter
@MattRMoreno
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Cal has a worldwide brand, and the 2026 recruiting cycle is putting that on display. Already with a commitment from Russian-born offensive lineman Artem Korchagin, the Bears looked beyond the United States borders for their latest addition.

Tight end Luca Wolf committed to Cal on Thursday following his official visit to Berkeley over the weekend. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound prospect from Vienna, Austria has been gaining steam as a prospect this spring following his season with the NFL Academy in England.

"I had a great time and talk with coach Wilcox, coach Harsin as well as coach Saffell and McDaniels where I gave up a verbal commitment, but I am so happy and excited to tell not just the people of California but my people at home that I will be attending this amazing program," Wolf said.

"At my visit it didn’t just feel like a really cool place, it felt like home and that was where I knew my decision is going to be easy. And after the verbal commitment I canceled all my other visits. Super excited to improve as a player and help Cal win."

A converted basketball player, Wolf is still new to the game but the Bears have liked the progress the 2026 recruit has made in his short time after making the move from the hardwood to the field.

Wolf gained attention from overseas for his work at the NFL Academy with South Florida, UCF, Virginia, UAB, Toledo, UTSA and Tulsa being among some of the schools that offered the tight end recruit.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In