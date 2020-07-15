Commitment Analysis: William Reed
Bastian Swinney, you are no longer alone. In a few years, on your left or right – more on this later – will be Cal’s newest commit, William Reed from out of Eastside Catholic, and the Bears’ secon...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news