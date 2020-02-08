Cal landed Edina (MN) OL Bastian Swinney earlier today after hosting him for a visit during their junior day last weekend. Swinney hadn't previously had a specific time when he wanted to commit, but Cal had everything he was looking for, and he didn't feel the need to wait.

"It just felt right, I knew what I wanted in a school and nowhere else offers what Cal has," Swinney told Golden Bear Report via DM, "Being the number one public institution in the world, that really sold me, as well as how they coach and their style of football."

Angus McClure was Swinney's main recruiter, taking over for Steve Greatwood, who had extended the initial offer back in October. The new Cal OL coach helped to land Swinney thanks to his experience and body of work.

"His personality, his philosophy of coaching and his track record," Swinney noted, "I believe it’s 30-31 NFL players he’s produced."

Swinney is currently playing basketball at Edina, but he's looking to make it back to Berkeley sometime in the summer.

"We for sure will be out there in the summer for an official," Swinney said, "It feels amazing being committed, I’m very happy and can’t wait to get to work!"

He's not the only one who's real happy.

"They all went wild," Swinney noted about the Cal staff's reaction to his commitment, "Wilcox said he’s gonna go and celebrate tonight."