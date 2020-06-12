Mililani defensive back Fatuvalu Iosefa announced that he'll be joining Cal's 2021 class, joining his older brother Muelu on the Bears roster. He chose Cal over offers from Nebraska, Oregon State, BYU and Utah State. Cal offered Iosefa back in May and Marcel Yates and Peter Sirmon were the main recruiters for the younger Iosefa along with Director of Recruiting Strategy Marshall Cherrington and Director of On Campus Recruiting Benji Palu.

Iosefa is the third defensive back in the 2021 class for the Bears, joining Kaleb Higgins and Hunter Barth in the secondary. Unlike Higgins (targeted at cornerback) and Barth (targeted at the STAR position), Iosefa is someone the Bears are targeting at the safety position, despite Iosefa seeing plenty of time at the cornerback position for Mililani. The younger Iosefa was seen as one of the top underclassmen on a Mililani defense that allowed 15.5 points per game and shut out four of their opponents.

Iosefa, while playing corner, showed strength in coming down to make hits on the outside, utilizing some of the downhill skills he'll be asked to use at the safety position. At 6' and 175 lbs, he has some of the length Cal likes for their safeties, as he's similar in size to Craig Woodson.

Iosefa will join a young DB room in 2021, as Cal will be replacing Cam Bynum, Elijah Hicks, and Josh Drayden.