Lucky Number 13: OL Ryan Lange Commits to Cal
The month of July has been a big one for Angus McClure and the offensive line class of 2021 for Cal. Today brings another offensive lineman for the group, as Pittsburg's Ryan Lange made his pledge to the Bears Saturday afternoon. Lange, a 6'6", 330 lb tackle prospect, chose the Bears over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, and USC among others. He becomes Cal's 13th commit in the 2021 class
Cal offered the Pittsburg tackle nearly a month ago, as the Bears liked the aggressiveness that Lange showed in his film.
"They like all of it, they like my athleticism, my decision making," Lange said in June, "my style of play, they like me as a fit in their offense with big, tall guys. My finishing is good, all of that, my football IQ, they were complimenting me on everything they thought was good in my film."
After a great call with Coach Wilcox I’m proud to announce that I’ve committed to @CalFootball.— Ryan Lange (@RyanLan89710611) July 26, 2020
I want to thank God for all of his bountiful blessings and opportunities, and secondly thank the Cal Coaching Staff for this awesome opportunity!
GO BEARS 🐻 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/Xv2ISSZPsG
Lange already has plenty of familiarity with Cal, having visited on a handful of occasions, one of his good friends being Cal commit Akili Calhoun and with the fact that Lange is trained by former Bear Erik Robertson.
Lange projects at tackle at the moment, a place where the Bears need more depth in 2021, as Jake Curhan, Valentino Daltoso, and Henry Bazakas will all have graduated by that point. He joins a four-man offensive line class so far including Bastian Swinney, Will Reed, and Dylan Jemtegaard.
With this commitment, now five of Cal's six California commits are from Northern California, with three of the Bay Area's top recruits in Lange, Calhoun, and Kennedy (Richmond) TE Jermaine Terry.
Cal Commits by the Numbers
1. WR Mavin Anderson, Mission Viejo, CA (February 1st, 2020)
2. OL Bastian Swinney, Edina, MN (February 8th, 2020)
3. TE Jermaine Terry, Richmond, CA (February 24th, 2020)
4. DE Akili Calhoun, Brentwood, CA (March 7th, 2020)
5. QB Kai Millner, Gilbert, AZ (April 9th, 2020)
6. CB Kaleb Higgins, Folsom, CA (April 14th, 2020)
7. S Hunter Barth, Queen Creek, AZ (April 23rd, 2020)
8. DB Fatuvalu Iosefa, Mililani, HI (June 12th, 2020)
9. WR J. Michael Sturdivant, Flower Mound, TX (July 4th, 2020)
10. OL William Reed, Sammamish, WA (July 15th, 2020)
11. ILB Moses Oladejo, Elk Grove, CA (July 19th, 2020)
12. OL Dylan Jemtegaard, Yelm, WA (July 20th, 2020)
13. OL Ryan Lange, Pittsburg, CA (July 25th, 2020)
By Position
QB - 1
WR - 2
TE - 1
OL - 4
DE - 1
LB - 1
DB - 3
By State
CA - 6
AZ - 2
WA - 2
HI - 1
MN - 1
TX - 1