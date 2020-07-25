The month of July has been a big one for Angus McClure and the offensive line class of 2021 for Cal. Today brings another offensive lineman for the group, as Pittsburg's Ryan Lange made his pledge to the Bears Saturday afternoon. Lange, a 6'6", 330 lb tackle prospect, chose the Bears over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, and USC among others. He becomes Cal's 13th commit in the 2021 class

Cal offered the Pittsburg tackle nearly a month ago, as the Bears liked the aggressiveness that Lange showed in his film.

"They like all of it, they like my athleticism, my decision making," Lange said in June, "my style of play, they like me as a fit in their offense with big, tall guys. My finishing is good, all of that, my football IQ, they were complimenting me on everything they thought was good in my film."