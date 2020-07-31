The month of July has been a boon for Cal in the recruiting game, and they're closing it with more size on the edge. Myles Williams , from Bishop Alemany, announced his commitment to Cal today, becoming the fourteenth commitment of Cal's 2021 class. Williams joins Akili Calhoun on the defensive line in the class, and was recruited primarily by defensive line coach Andrew Browning.

Earlier today, Williams changed his Twitter profile to say committed to the University of California Berkeley.

Cal offered the Alemany lineman last month, and he called it a dream offer then.

"That’s definitely been a dream school of mine," Williams said in June, "a lot of my family members have spent some time there."

Cal's looking to put Williams in a similar role to what Tevin Paul has done at Cal, a bigger lineman type who can play on the edge, rush the passer, and cause havoc. Williams has shown some pass-rushing ability, especially during his junior year at Calabasas, and his wingspan is a plus for the Bears.

In addition to some extended family attending Cal, Williams also has a former Calabasas teammate to reunite with in Berkeley.

"My old quarterback at Calabasas, Jaden Casey, he’s going to be a freshman," Williams noted in June, "he’s told me all about it, I’ve been in contact with him, even before they offered me he was telling me great things about the school and the campus and the area, says it’s a great place to live."

Williams becomes the second player from southern California to commit to the Bears, joining Mavin Anderson in that category. Williams chose Cal over other offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado and Washington State, among others.