DE Myles Williams Commits to Cal
The month of July has been a boon for Cal in the recruiting game, and they're closing it with more size on the edge. Myles Williams, from Bishop Alemany, announced his commitment to Cal today, becoming the fourteenth commitment of Cal's 2021 class. Williams joins Akili Calhoun on the defensive line in the class, and was recruited primarily by defensive line coach Andrew Browning.
Earlier today, Williams changed his Twitter profile to say committed to the University of California Berkeley.
Cal offered the Alemany lineman last month, and he called it a dream offer then.
"That’s definitely been a dream school of mine," Williams said in June, "a lot of my family members have spent some time there."
Cal's looking to put Williams in a similar role to what Tevin Paul has done at Cal, a bigger lineman type who can play on the edge, rush the passer, and cause havoc. Williams has shown some pass-rushing ability, especially during his junior year at Calabasas, and his wingspan is a plus for the Bears.
In addition to some extended family attending Cal, Williams also has a former Calabasas teammate to reunite with in Berkeley.
"My old quarterback at Calabasas, Jaden Casey, he’s going to be a freshman," Williams noted in June, "he’s told me all about it, I’ve been in contact with him, even before they offered me he was telling me great things about the school and the campus and the area, says it’s a great place to live."
Williams becomes the second player from southern California to commit to the Bears, joining Mavin Anderson in that category. Williams chose Cal over other offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado and Washington State, among others.
Cal Commits by the Numbers
1. WR Mavin Anderson, Mission Viejo, CA (February 1st, 2020)
2. OL Bastian Swinney, Edina, MN (February 8th, 2020)
3. TE Jermaine Terry, Richmond, CA (February 24th, 2020)
4. DE Akili Calhoun, Brentwood, CA (March 7th, 2020)
5. QB Kai Millner, Gilbert, AZ (April 9th, 2020)
6. CB Kaleb Higgins, Folsom, CA (April 14th, 2020)
7. S Hunter Barth, Queen Creek, AZ (April 23rd, 2020)
8. DB Fatuvalu Iosefa, Mililani, HI (June 12th, 2020)
9. WR J. Michael Sturdivant, Flower Mound, TX (July 4th, 2020)
10. OL William Reed, Sammamish, WA (July 15th, 2020)
11. ILB Moses Oladejo, Elk Grove, CA (July 19th, 2020)
12. OL Dylan Jemtegaard, Yelm, WA (July 20th, 2020)
13. OL Ryan Lange, Pittsburg, CA (July 25th, 2020)
14. DL Myles Williams, Calabasas, CA (July 31st, 2020)
By Position
QB - 1
WR - 2
TE - 1
OL - 4
DL - 2
LB - 1
DB - 3
By State
CA - 7
AZ - 2
WA - 2
HI - 1
MN - 1
TX - 1