The Northern California commit train keeps rolling for Cal as they landed another target from the Sacramento area. Keleki Latu , from Jesuit HS in Carmichael, CA, announced his commitment to the Bears Thursday.

Latu, the younger brother of Washington outside linebacker/defensive end Laiatu Latu, becomes the seventh commit from Northern California for the Bears. Marques Tuiasosopo was the main recruiter for Latu, who will play tight end for Cal.

In Latu, Cal is getting a big-framed athlete with plenty of room to grow, as the 6'6", 205 lb Latu has played some tight end at Jesuit, along with playing rugby. He has long levers as a blocker, something he used more to shed blocks on defense at outside linebacker. He's a big target for quarterbacks, and has a chance to be an ideal compliment to fellow tight end commit Jermaine Terry.

Latu joins Sacramento-area players in Moses Oladejo and Kaleb Higgins in joining Cal's 2021 class, and he'll be the 18th commit of Cal's class.