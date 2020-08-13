Keleki Latu Joins the Cal Gang
The Northern California commit train keeps rolling for Cal as they landed another target from the Sacramento area. Keleki Latu, from Jesuit HS in Carmichael, CA, announced his commitment to the Bears Thursday.
Latu, the younger brother of Washington outside linebacker/defensive end Laiatu Latu, becomes the seventh commit from Northern California for the Bears. Marques Tuiasosopo was the main recruiter for Latu, who will play tight end for Cal.
In Latu, Cal is getting a big-framed athlete with plenty of room to grow, as the 6'6", 205 lb Latu has played some tight end at Jesuit, along with playing rugby. He has long levers as a blocker, something he used more to shed blocks on defense at outside linebacker. He's a big target for quarterbacks, and has a chance to be an ideal compliment to fellow tight end commit Jermaine Terry.
Latu joins Sacramento-area players in Moses Oladejo and Kaleb Higgins in joining Cal's 2021 class, and he'll be the 18th commit of Cal's class.
Cal Commits by the Numbers
1. WR Mavin Anderson, Mission Viejo, CA (February 1st, 2020)
2. OL Bastian Swinney, Edina, MN (February 8th, 2020)
3. TE Jermaine Terry, Richmond, CA (February 24th, 2020)
4. DE Akili Calhoun, Brentwood, CA (March 7th, 2020)
5. QB Kai Millner, Gilbert, AZ (April 9th, 2020)
6. CB Kaleb Higgins, Folsom, CA (April 14th, 2020)
7. S Hunter Barth, Queen Creek, AZ (April 23rd, 2020)
8. DB Fatuvalu Iosefa, Mililani, HI (June 12th, 2020)
9. WR J. Michael Sturdivant, Flower Mound, TX (July 4th, 2020)
10. OL William Reed, Sammamish, WA (July 15th, 2020)
11. ILB Moses Oladejo, Elk Grove, CA (July 19th, 2020)
12. OL Dylan Jemtegaard, Yelm, WA (July 20th, 2020)
13. OL Ryan Lange, Pittsburg, CA (July 25th, 2020)
14. DL Myles Williams, Mission Hills, CA (July 31st, 2020)
15. OLB Patrick Hisatake, Portland, OR (August 2nd, 2020)
16. DB Lu-Magia Hearns, Pittsburg, CA (August 6th, 2020)
17. DL Derek Wilkins, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA (August 8th, 2020)
18. TE Keleki Latu, Carmichael, CA (August 13th, 2020)
By Position
QB - 1
WR - 2
TE - 2
OL - 4
DL - 3
LB - 2
DB - 4
By State
CA - 10
AZ - 2
WA - 2
HI - 1
MN - 1
OR - 1
TX - 1