Cal now has two in the 2021 class, as offensive lineman Bastian Swinney has called for the Bears. The Edina (MN) lineman visited the Bears for their Junior Day last weekend and decided to join the 2021 class a week after. Swinney is the first offensive line commit for Angus McClure at Cal and the first commit from Minnesota since Rusty Becker in 2016.

Swinney chose the Bears over offers from about half the Big-10, including, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Northwestern among others.

When Swinney received the offer from the Bears back after a visit to Berkeley in October, he called it a 'dream school.'

"Cal, Berkeley has always been my dream school, ever since I was little, as long as I can remember," Swinney told GoldenBearReport last October, "I’ve always thought about how 'man, I really want to go play football out in the Pac-12 for Berkeley.' I’ve always been really big on my future, and I really feel like I could secure my future, with football or out of football going there. When I was younger, I remember watching highlights of people, Desean Jackson and Marshawn Lynch balling out at Memorial Stadium, I thought to myself, 'man, I’d love to play there.'"

Now he'll get to do just that, as the Bears are targeting him to play at the tackle position, as they'll need to replace five seniors after the 2020 season.