Cal has landed arguably their top target at the wide receiver position. J. Michael Sturdivant , from Marcus HS in Flower Mound, Texas, made the call for the Bears out of his final four schools, which included LSU, Oklahoma, and UCLA. Sturdivant becomes the ninth commitment in the 2021 class, joining Mavin Anderson at the wide receiver position for the Bears in the class.

"The coaching staff and the love they show is real," Sturdivant told Rivals' Texas Analyst Sam Spiegelman after releasing his top four schools, "After (releasing the final four schools), almost every person on their staff reached out and they were excited. Early last season, everyone on the team wrote me a letter about wanting me to be there and I feel the Cal family a lot. It's definitely weighing on me. As a kid growing up, my family made sure I traveled a lot and saw different parts of the country and the world. There's so much out there to make connections and be in new places and being in California -- I never lived there -- but I was there a kid. The weather is great and there's a lot of connections that can last a lifetime, so it's important to spread your connections."

Sturdivant, who had 87 receptions for 1125 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior at Marcus High School, has the skillset to be the top wideout for the Bears in the future. At a listed 6'3" and 182 lbs, Sturdivant is a lankier receiver who has the speed to turn short routes into touchdowns, outrunning defenders who have the angle on him. He's capable of making contested catches and should be able to add some weight to take hits at the college level. Landing Sturdivant's commitment is a massive win for Cal in recruiting as well, as he's been a massive priority for Toler and company through this recruiting cycle.