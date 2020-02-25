TE Jermaine Terry released a top 14 a week ago, but Monday was the time for him to commit to Cal.

"I just felt it was time to let the world know," Terry told GoldenBearReport, "I feel like Cal is truly where my heart is."

Terry became the highest rated Bay Area commit for the Bears in eight classes with his announcement and the third player who attended Cal's February 1st junior day to commit to the Bears. That junior day had him talking to new offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, and the longtime NFL OC was a big reason why Terry chose the Bears.

"It was a huge factor, as you see Cal didn’t feature the TE that much last year but after going over film and talking with Musgrave the offense will look a lot different," Terry noted, "I felt like it was the best fit for me. We went over a lot of film and it’s a pro style offense with a lot of tight end usage."

Terry let the Cal staff know about his commitment Monday morning to a big reaction, both on Twitter and otherwise.

"I FaceTimed them to let them know and they were all just fired up and proud," Terry said, "You can’t beat the combination of academics and athletics."

Another piece of the puzzle for Terry was seeing a surge from a fellow Richmond native, as Makai Polk made a jump at the end of the year.

"Seeing Makai ball out this year made an impact for sure," Terry said, "seeing how he was able to go in early and make an instant impact was very inspiring."

Terry becomes an integral part of the class for the Bears, both from an outside perspective (he chose the Bears over a number of offers from the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, and Oklahoma among others), and as a player other key recruits from the Bay Area and elsewhere would want to play with. For Terry, his goal in recruiting is simple:

"I want to get everyone I can"