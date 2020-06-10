News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-10 17:59:37 -0500') }} football Edit

The Arizona QB Two-Step: On Spencer Brasch and Kai Millner

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Publisher
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

Cal has a rare situation on their hands, the quarterbacks from one high school heading to the same college to play the position, with Spencer Brasch having redshirted in 2019 and Kai Millner set to join the team as a member of the 2021 class from Higley High School. The two also share a quarterback coach, in Mike Giovando of the Elev8 QB Academy. Giovando has been working with Brasch since before his junior year of high school and Millner since the sixth grade. Giovando spoke to Golden Bear Report about the development of the QBs, as both have been training with him during this time.

Brasch had his first career start against Utah in 2019
Brasch had his first career start against Utah in 2019 (Gabriel Mayberry - USA Today Sports)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}