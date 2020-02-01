News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-01 23:06:01 -0600') }} football Edit

Commitment Analysis: Mavin Anderson

Nam Le • GoldenBearReport
Golden Bear Report
@aguynamednam

The dawn of a new recruiting cycle, around the exact time we thought it might (it’s usually Elite Junior Day for Cal, whereas other programs often get commits well into the future).As Gandalf might...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}