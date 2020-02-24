Hometown Hero: Four-Star TE Jermaine Terry picks Cal
This year is pivotal for Cal in a lot of respects, as it starts phase two of Justin Wilcox's tenure. It also starts a shift in recruiting, as the Bears have landed a commitment from a Bay Area recruit, the highest rated commitment from a local school since Jared Goff in the class of 2013. This time, it's Kennedy (Richmond, CA) TE Jermaine Terry, who committed to the Bears this afternoon. He becomes the third commit of the 2021 class, joining WR Mavin Anderson and OL Bastian Swinney.
Terry was recruited by Marques Tuiasosopo, who played in the NFL with Terry's cousin Courtney Anderson. He chose the Bears over offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Oregon among others.
Hometown Hero🐻💙 pic.twitter.com/hpI3iUvfFO— Jermaine Terry II † (@AllDayMaine) February 24, 2020
In Terry, the Bears are getting a 6'4", 235 lb mauler of an athlete, as the Kennedy TE has improved as a blocker while remaining as a massive target in the passing game. He can run after the catch and could end up being an immediate contributor when he steps on campus.
Terry currently ranks as the 154th best player nationally, the 15th best player in the state of California, and the 8th best tight end in the country. He's ranked as a four-star (5.8) tight end.
By the Numbers
Cal Commits
1. WR Mavin Anderson, Mission Viejo, CA (February 1st, 2020)
2. OL Bastian Swinney, Edina, MN (February 8th, 2020)
3. TE Jermaine Terry, Richmond, CA (February 24th, 2020_
By Position
WR - 1
TE - 1
OL - 1
By State
CA - 2
MN - 1