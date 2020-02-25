Commitment Analysis: Jermaine Terry II
I have been one of the recruiting guys since the 2013 season, which means I can more or less recall the recruits with this level of attention: Keenan Allen, Demetris Robertson, Nygel Edmonds, DJ Ro...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news