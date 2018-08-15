GoldenBearReport.com

With it being a relative lull in recruiting for the Bears, we went through every recruit, giving a quick overview on where they'll play, who they were recruited by, and more.

Offered: March 8, 2018 Committed: March 19, 2018 Days Between Offer and Commitment: 11 Days Other P5 Offers: Missouri, Stanford Main Recruiter(s): Gerald Alexander Likely Position at Cal: Corner Back Gerald Alexander's Legion of Boom Comparison: Richard Sherman Quick Thoughts: Manley's a 6'2" corner prospect, with the ability to be a pressing corner.His frame is something most DB coaches covet, and he has the frame that can have heft added to it. Manley's mentioned his press being a strength, and with what Cam Bynum's been able to do with Alexander's teachings, it's possible that Manley could develop into a strong player. Right now, Manley's on an Upland squad that has state title potential in their division, with the amount of talent the group has together. Other Links: Commitment Analysis: Zahran Manley Personal Approach Drew Manley to Cal Manley on Seeing the Class Grow, Spring Game Visit In-Depth With Manley on Recruiting the Rest of the Class

Offered: April 4th, 2018 Committed: April 13th, 2018 Days Between Offer and Commitment: 9 Days Other P5 Offers: Arizona State, Duke, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon State, Vanderbilt Main Recruiter(s): Beau Baldwin Likely Position at Cal: TE/H-Back Quick Thoughts: A guy who can be versatile from the tight end spot, along with splitting out, coming out of the H-back spot, Mojarro can wear a lot of different hats for Cal's offense in the future. With the success of big-bodied tight ends in camp this fall, Mojarro has a chance to play relatively early, as a lot of guys are leaving after this season, and that role will be very open. Right now, he's going to be a big part of a loaded Orange Lutheran squad before he makes his return to the Bay Area, where he's originally from. Other Links: Commitment Analysis: Elijah Mojarro Mojarro Breaks Down his Commitment to his Dream School

Offered: December 20th, 2017 Committed: April 15th, 2018 Days Between Offer and Commitment: 116 days Other P5 Offers: Oregon State, Washington State Main Recruiter(s): Charlie Ragle, Tony Tuioti Likely Position at Cal: Defensive End Quick Thoughts: I saw Croteau at Cal's lineman camp back in June, biggest thing that stands out is his length. He is 6'5", but he's got an excellent wingspan and he plays with a ton of effort from the 3-4 DE spot, the place the Bears will have him at. Biggest thing for him is to see how he grows. There's a lot of space to put weight onto him, and with the success we're seeing from Zeandae Johnson in camp, a player who came into Cal with similar dimensions, that'll be the goal for Croteau. Other Links: Cal Checks all the Boxes for Croteau Commitment Analysis: Braxten Croteau

Offered: March 21st, 2018 Committed: April 15th, 2018 Days Between Offer and Commitment: 25 Days Other P5 Offers: Arizona State Main Recruiter(s): Charlie Ragle, Tony Tuioti Likely Position at Cal: Defensive End, Defensive Tackle in Nickel Package Quick Thoughts: The best of the group that I've seen in person so far. Johnson has violent hands, a great getoff that's like a hot knife through butter, and very good pad level. He's reportedly around 270 lbs now, perfect for him to come in, hit training table, and make an impact. Can not overstate how well he uses his hands. Other Links: Commitment Analysis: Brett Johnson

Offered: October 19th, 2017 Committed: April 15th, 2018 Days Between Offer and Commitment: 178 Days Other P5 Offers: None reported Main Recruiter(s): Charlie Ragle, Peter Sirmon Likely Position at Cal: Inside Linebacker Quick Thoughts: Tough son-of-a-gun who is in the process of moving down to linebacker because he's way too physical to play safety. Puskas is someone the Cal staff believes can be a rangy, sideline-to-sideline player at the inside linebacker spot. Puskas has shown the ability to block kicks as well, and with Liberty coming up on their first game, it'll be interesting to see how Puskas transitions to the spot he'll be playing in college. Other Links: Puskas on his Commitment Commitment Analysis: Ryan Puskas

Offered: March 23rd, 2018 Committed: April 16th, 2018 Days Between Offer and Commitment: 23 Days Other P5 Offers: Oregon State Main Recruiter(s): Beau Baldwin, Burl Toler Likely Position at Cal: TE Quick Thoughts: In-line tight end. That's the role that Archer serves well in. He can block and he can catch passes coming off the line. The goal is to get bigger with this recruiting class, and Archer helps in that regard, especially when you're losing four tight ends after this season. Again, with Ray Hudson and Ian Bunting having success from the inline role during fall camp here, Archer becomes important to keep on that track. Other Links: Archer on Why He Committed Commitment Analysis: Bradley Archer

Offered: December 20th, 2017 Committed: June 1st, 2018 Days Between Offer and Commitment: 163 Days Other P5 Offers: Boston College, Illinois, Oregon State, Utah, Vanderbilt Main Recruiter(s): Peter Sirmon, Marques Tuiasosopo Likely Position at Cal: Inside Linebacker Quick Thoughts: A current favorite commit in the class, Antzoulatos is one of the best in the state at the inside linebacker position. It's not enough to say that he's really good, because he is, but he has the awareness to read plays, and the agility to react and complete the play. Other Links: Commitment Analysis: Blake Antzoulatos Antzoulatos on why he chose Cal, His Relationship with Peter Sirmon Antzoulatos on Relationships with Commits, Future Visits to Cal

Offered: March 15, 2018 Committed: June 12th, 2018 Days Between Offer and Commitment: 89 Days Other P5 Offers: Oregon State, Washington State Main Recruiter(s): Steve Greatwood Likely Position at Cal: Likely a guard Quick Thoughts: I'll let our Nam Le take the lead on this one: "Generally speaking, he moves pretty well, but as is the case with most linemen, it’s always a bit of a projection to guess how well that actually results in pass blocking, since we rarely have the clips to tell one way or the other – and that’s why as of now, I think he’s more of a guard at the moment, probably competing for that non-Mike Saffell spot on the future interior alongside Gentle Williams, Poutasi Poutasi, Matthew Cindric, and Ryan Gibson." He's also up to around to 290 lbs, putting him firmly in the range of college sized lineman rigth off the bat. Other Links: Commitment Analysis: Brian Driscoll

Offered: May 18th, 2018 Committed: June 12th, 2018 Days Between Offer and Commitment: 25 days Other P5 Offers: Minnesota, NC State, Syracuse, Vanderbilt Main Recruiter(s): Marques Tuiasosopo, Charlie Ragle, Beau Baldwin Likely Position at Cal: QB Quick Thoughts: A massive need filled with a much needed quarterback, Brasch offers a scrambling dimension to a solid arm. He's a little thin at the moment, but he has arm strength nonetheless, and his legs, while not the fastest, will allow him to escape the pocket and keep defenses honest. Other Links: Commitment Analysis: Spencer Brasch

Offered: November 16th, 2017 Committed: June 14th 2018 Days Between Offer and Commitment: 210 Days Other P5 Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Florida, Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Syracuse, Utah, Washington State Main Recruiter(s): Tony Tuioti, Steve Greatwood Likely Position at Cal: Nose guard/defensive tackle in Nickel Packages Quick Thoughts: Coleman could end up on the offensive side, but the Bears are taking him initially taking him as a defensive lineman. He's a massive piece who can clog A-gaps for the Bears going forward, and he's a massive force for recruiting other members of the class of 2019. Other Links: Commitment Analysis: Ben Coleman Coleman on his Commitment, Relationship with Mojarro and Manley Coleman on Recruiting at the California Cookout

Offered: April 11th, 2018 Committed: June 24th, 2018 Days Between Offer and Commitment: 74 Days Other P5 Offers: Virginia, Washington State Main Recruiter(s): Tony Tuioti Likely Position at Cal: Sam Outside Linebacker Quick Thoughts: The son of Saul Patu, who played with Peter Sirmon and Justin Wilcox at Oregon in the late 90s, the younger Patu plays a lot like Cam Goode, someone who the Bears will like to have more of. Like Goode coming into Cal, Patu's a bit slight, but in his senior season, he'll be playing in a 3-4 scheme at Rainier Beach after transferring out of Sheldon HS (Eugene) Other Links: Patu Picks Cal Commitment Analysis: Orin Patu

Offered: January 22nd, 2018 Committed: June 24th, 2018 Days Between Offer and Commitment: 153 Days Other P5 Offers: Arizona, Boston College, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue Main Recruiter(s): Steve Greatwood Likely Position at Cal: Guard What he looks like: A Viking Quick Thoughts: Mettauer is built like a brick wall already, and is back playing for the Woodlands, where he played during his sophomore year of high school. He's a building block piece on the offensive line, maybe not one that starts right off the bat, but as a redshirt freshman, it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the rotation. Other Links: Commitment Analysis: McKade Mettauer

Offered: January 25th, 2018 Committed: June 25th, 2018 Days Between Offer and Commitment: 151 Days Other P5 Offers: Arkansas, Boston College, Purdue, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Washington State Main Recruiter(s): Gerald Alexander Likely Position at Cal: Safety Gerald Alexander's Legion of Boom Comparison: Earl Thomas Quick Thoughts: Talented defensive back capable of playing physical, though like many others in the class he'll need to add a bit of weight to be effective at the next level. Good at finding his man and dislodging the ball before the catch. Other Links: Commitment Analysis: Miles Williams

Offered: March 15th, 2018 Committed: June 26th, 2018 Days Between Offer and Commitment: 103 Days Other P5 Offers: Indiana Main Recruiter(s): Nick Edwards Likely Position at Cal: WR Quick Thoughts: It took a play or two to see why the Bears offered, but after watching a ton of practices, it's easy to see, Bradford is great on RPOs. He finds space on slants, and is big enough to make contested catches and run in space. A long strider who will fit right in immediately. Other Links: Commitment Analysis: Malik Bradford

Offered: May 14th, 2018 Committed: July 3rd, 2018 Days Between Offer and Commitment: 50 days Other P5 Offers: Oregon State Main Recruiter(s): Burl Toler, Charlie Ragle Likely Position at Cal: RB Quick Thoughts: Runs a lot like Patrick Laird. Is patient in finding where his blocks are set up, then can burst through. Ran for over 1300 yards last despite being the backup. Chances are he breaks the 2000 yard mark this year. Productivity is important to Justin Wilcox, and Brooks is productive. Other Links: Commitment Analysis: DeCarlos Brooks

Offered: June 14th, 2018 Committed: July 27th, 2018 Days Between Offer and Commitment: 43 Days Other P5 Offers: Arizona Main Recruiter(s): Tim DeRuyter, Tony Tuioti Likely Position at Cal: Rush OLB, potential ILB Quick Thoughts: Tim DeRuyter loves his outside linebackers from the state of Texas. Young's another speedy guy who can play that rush linebacker spot. Despite playing as a hand in the dirt, three point stance defensive end, DeRuyter saw Young at a Texas State camp, where he played outside linebacker, showed he can drop into coverage, and moved well in space. That sold DeRuyter on Young, who's summarily been sold on Cal. Other Links: Details Got Curley Young to Commit to Cal