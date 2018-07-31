Los Gatos linebacker Kyle Smith had been wanting to make a decision on his recruitment before his senior year, and a visit to Berkeley for the first-ever California Cookout pushed him toward the Bears.

"I’ve kinda been leaning toward Cal in the past couple weeks," "going between Cal and Oregon, then I think what really made me do it was the big family barbecue they had with all the players and commits there. The way the coaches were talking to me, we were hanging out, eating food and stuff, I talked to my parents, they said ‘yeah, it feels right here, and I made a decision."

A big factor in Smith's decision was inside linebacker coach Peter Sirmon, who he'd been close to through the last two months since Cal offered.

"We’d been talking more and more," Smith noted, "(Saturday) we got to play a lot of cornhole, he was pretty good. And he’s a great guy, it helps to have someone with a lot of experience, not only with coaching, but in college at Oregon, and in the NFL. I really like him as a coach, and that played a big part in my decision, that he’ll be there for the next few years coaching me."