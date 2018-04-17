It was getting to be that time for Bradley Archer. Monday marked another instance of him visiting the Cal campus, his sixth or seventh in the last few months, and he decided to tell Justin Wilcox in person that he wanted to commit.

"I've felt great all day," Archer said late Monday night after committing, "it's a pretty good feeling. This weekend I thought about it a lot and I talked to my parents about it. We decided to come out today, we talked to coach Wilcox and had a meeting. I told him I wanted to commit and that was it."

That news got Wilcox excited, as Archer became the Bears fifth commitment in four days.

"He was super excited," Archer noted, "he had a smile on his face, he stood up right away and shook my hand."