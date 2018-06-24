During Cal's lineman camp Saturday, the Bears' staff lined up outside linebacker Orin Patu against 2020 OL commit Everett Johnson on multiple occasions in one on ones. It's a matchup they'll be seeing for years to come, as Patu committed to the Cal staff Saturday, announcing his commitment Sunday.

"I committed yesterday, it feels great," Patu said. "I know that that's the spot for me. The coaches have great leadership on the team, and I like where they're headed. I want to be a part of their program and do great things for them."

Patu, a three star outside linebacker from Rainier Beach HS (by way of Sheldon HS in Eugene, OR), had been recruited by Tony Tuioti ever since the Bears offered on his initial visit back in April, but there's been a whole host of coaches getting to know him.

"He's the main coach that was recruiting me," Patu said ,"so it was good to come back to see him again. Coach Wilcox, Coach Sirmon, coach Tuioti, coach (Andrew) Browning (defensive quality control coach), coach Alexander, coach DeRuyter, coach Hank (Weinberger, Director of Recruiting), a lot of coaches on their staff have been talking to me."

Of note, Wilcox and Sirmon played with Patu's father, Saul Patu, while at Oregon.