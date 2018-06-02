Blake Antzoulatos made the Cal staff very happy Friday in making the decision to announce his commitment.

"They were pumped, they were super excited," Antzoulatos said, "Coach Tui, he was excited, he said welcome to the family, coach Sirmon (was excited) as well. (Director of Player Personnel) Cory Nicol texted me right away saying 'welcome to the family, glad you're a Bear.' Everyone really texted me, it was a great reaction. "

Antzoulatos announced that he would be joining the Cal class of 2019, in part due to the relationship he's built with inside linebackers Peter Sirmon.

"I've always been partial towards Cal," Antzoulatos said. "They were the first ones that really took interest in me. Coach Sirmon and I have a great relationship going, he's been on me a lot. I really love the defense they have going on there, coach DeRuyter's a great DC. I'm super excited to see how I fit in."

Antzoulatos noted that he'd watched some of Sirmon's college film at Oregon, and his experience playing in the NFL pushed the Chaminade standout toward playing for him at Cal.

"He's been around, he knows what he's talking about," Antzoulatos said, "I can't really think of anybody else better to teach me how to play linebacker."

In the aftermath of his commitment, Cal wants Antzoulatos back up soon for a visit in one way or another.

"They definitely want me to come back up soon," Antzoulatos said, "I don't know exactly when I'll be able to fit it into my summer schedule, but I'm gonna try to take an official. So sometime soon, but if not soon, then sometime during the season."

By all appearances, this is a hard commit for Antzoulatos, something that'll allow him to focus on upping his game during his senior year.

"I stick by my word," Antzoulatos said, "that's something I firmly believe in, what's a man without his word? So I'm committed, as long as they're as committed to me as I am to them, I'm a Bear."

During that senior year, his Chaminade squad plays one of the toughest schedules in the area, with matchups against SoCal powers Oaks Christian and St. John Bosco, and a home contest against Sacramento-area state title winner Folsom. Antzoulatos, who had a sterling junior season with 150 tackles, 14.5 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, 2 PBUs, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 INT, is ready for the challenge.

"Our way of thinking is we want to be the best," Antzoulatos said, "and you can't really claim you're the best unless you beat the best. We're getting ready to see where we stand and I'm ready to play the best, that's why you play football. You line up against someone and see who's better."