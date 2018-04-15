"I felt great," Mojarro said about committing, "I had no doubts in my mind that that's the place I wanted to be. On my visit, they made me feel like I was a priority, rather than 'I'm just some kid visiting.' And also it's always been my dream school, I'm from the Bay Area so coming back was kinda nice, seeing everything where I used to live. Academically, all the opportunities, as well as athletically, everything just kinda lined up."

So after he visited Berkeley on April 4th and received an offer from the Bears the same day, it didn't take too long for Mojarro to come out with his commitment on Friday the 13th.

"I knew, my whole thing is that I'm not an indecisive person," Mojarro said, "so once I knew, I knew that's the place I was going to go."

The dream is that much closer to becoming a reality for Mojarro. He's originally from Oakland, and was about 7 when they moved down to Orange County. His visit to Berkeley, his first as a recruit, though not his first overall, gave him an opportunity to come back to the Bay and see what stands out about Cal for him.

"What stood out to me," Mojarro said, "just the coaches, I had a lot of conversations with both coach Baldwin and coach Wilcox. And apart from that, the family aspect of the team, everyone was really upbeat during practice, that's something I really liked. Then also the campus, the campus was beautiful. There's so many great things about the campus, whether it's the architecture, the nature around there, people, I just loved it in whole."

As the Bears look to continue to integrate the tight end position into the offense, they coveted Mojarro for his versatility, something that Baldwin made clear during their talks.

"He said basically he wants me to be that versatile player," Mojarro said, "just like I am right now, but just transfer that to the college level. I believe I can do that 100%, whether it's me split out, my hand in the dirt, or in the H-Back position."

As far as talking to Wilcox goes, Mojarro expressed that it wasn't quite like talking to a coach.

"I love him, we talked about football, academics, and also family life," Mojarro said, "just being a person. He gave me a lot of wisdom, but it was like talking to anyone. It was a great conversation with a person, not just a coach."

Mojarro plans on studying business at Cal, noting that, "that's a big thing for me because the business school is phenomenal." He plans on returning to Berkeley a couple times this summer and again in the fall, and notes that he's locked in with the Bears.

"I'm ecstatic," Mojarro said about his recruiting process being done, "it's just a big pressure off of my shoulders to be committed. Now I can worry about my team, my school, my senior year, and just playing football, which I love."