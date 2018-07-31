CB Commit Zahran Manley on Adding to Cal's Class and More
Zahran Manley didn't really know that he was the Bears' first 2019 commit back when he made his decision on March 19th."When I committed, I didn’t know that I was the first guy," Manley remembered,...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news