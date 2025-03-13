Spring preview: Assessing the Cal offense

Cal's offense had bright moments last season, especially with its passing attack, but the ground game was lacking and ultimately the Bears couldn't score enough to move the needle on that side of the ball.
So, had coach Justin Wilcox decided to revamp his coaching staff and add some experience by brining in former head coaches Bryan Harsin and Nick Rolovich to help revamp the unit and approach.
Harsin, who his taking over as the fourth offensive coordinator in four seasons in Berkeley, will be tasked with getting the most out of his group that has undergone plenty of changes since the end of the season.
Starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza is out after passing for 3,000 yards in the fall and there are two new faces at the position. (You can read our full breakdown of the quarterback group that will work under Harsin this spring and summer by clicking here.)
Figuring out who will run the offense on the field will be a big piece of the puzzle and a big part of the 15 practices this spring. Still, there are other components of the offense that need to be better for the Bears to improve on their 6-7 record in 2024.
Here is an overview of the rest of the group and who you need to know about as the Bears get underway this week.
RUNNING BACKS
Cal's running game was an issue last season, but the talent on the field wasn't exactly a problem. The Bears have capable players, led by rising senior Jaydn Ott, but something simply wasn't clicking on the ground in 2024. Injuries certainly played a part in that with Ott working through an ankle injury for a big portion of the year, but the play of the offensive line also played a role.
The Bears return Ott and all of the top players to the group this season bringing some continuity to the position, which will now be led by new position coach Julian Griffin who came over from UTSA this winter.
Newcomers to watch
In an age where player movement is so prevalent, it is strange to see that there are no newcomers at any position. However, that is the case with Cal this spring. The Bears have eight running backs on the spring roster and each of them was on the team in 2024.
Cal will add four-star recruit Anthony League to the mix this summer once he graduates high school, but for now the Bears are rolling with the same group they finished the year with.