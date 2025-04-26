Craig Woodson, Teddye Buchanan become latest Bears selected in NFL draft

Advertisement

It didn't take long for Cal to have its next player come off the NFL draft board Saturday morning. Following the first selection for the Bears on Friday with the Kansas City Chiefs selecting All-American cornerback Nohl Williams, a different AFC team made the call for another Cal defensive back early in Round 4. Craig Woodson is headed to the East Coast as the newest member of the New England Patriots following his selection by the franchise with pick No. 106, the fourth pick of Day 3. Woodson became the heart of the Cal secondary during his career with the Bears, and he eventually played in 46 games. The Texas native controlled the back end of the defense for Cal, and it led to several standout moments for the 6-foot, 210-pound safety. Coming out of South Grand Prairie High School as a two-star recruit, Woodson shined throughout the second half of his career with the Bears. In all, Woodson spent six seasons at Cal and racked up 245 tackles to go along with 5 interceptions, 9 tackles for loss and 3 forced fumbles. In 2024, Woodson again made his presence felt in a loaded secondary, which also featured Williams and fellow NFL prospect Marcus Harris, and was third on the team with 70 tackles to go along with 2 interceptions and 7 pass breakups. Woodson shined during the pre-draft process leading to the sixth-year senior moving up draft boards and being selected early on Day 3. His selection continues the defensive back tradition the Bears have continued to build under Justin Wilcox. Since 2020, the Bears have had eight defensive backs selected in the NFL draft since 2020 and 18 since 2000.

Baltimore Ravens take Teddye Buchanan at No. 129

The fourth round proved to be a fruitful one for Cal's NFL hopefuls with linebacker Teddye Buchanan also coming off the board in the opening round on Day 3 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Buchanan only had to wait until the 27th pick on the third day of the draft to have his name called by the Baltimore Ravens. Buchanan, who led the Bears with 114 tackles and 12 tackles for loss in 2024, was pick No. 129 on Saturday making him the third Bears' defensive player to hear his name called this week. The San Francisco native became a fan favorite when he transferred to Cal from UC Davis last offseason. He immediately became a factor for the Bears in the middle of the defense alongside Cade Uluave at inside linebacker. Buchanan had double-digit tackles in four games including having a season-high 15 against NC State to go along with 2 tackles for loss. In Cal's big road victory at Auburn, Buchanan contributed a season-high 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks to go with 11 tackles. All his production for the Bears lead to Buchanan being named an All-ACC First Team selection at the end of the season. He is now the 24th linebacker from Cal to be selected in the NFL draft and the 249th player overall.

Marcus Harris headed to Tennessee after being picked in Round 6