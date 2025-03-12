Spring preview: Assessing the Cal defense

(Photo by Darren Yamashita | Imagn Images)

While the changes on offense drew the headlines this offseason for Cal, the defense is going through plenty of change as well. The Bears will enter the spring without a defensive coordinator as Justin Wilcox said earlier this week he is not in a rush to find a replacement for Peter Sirmon, who departed Berkeley for the NFL in recent weeks. Instead, the other members of the coaching staff will have increased responsibilities as the team goes through the spring. There will be plenty to replace for Cal as of the seven leading tacklers are no longer part of the team having exhausted their eligibility.

Spring practice begins Wednesday for the Bears, and fans will get their first opportunity to see the latest iteration of the defense with several new pieces joining the team for Day 1. Here is a rundown of what to expect on that side of the ball when Cal hits the field.

Outside linebackers