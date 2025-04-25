Top storylines for the final day of spring transfer portal window

Jeremiah Wilson (Photo by AP Images)

1. SEMINOLES SIGN TOP AVAILABLE CORNERBACK

The Florida State secondary got a big boost on Friday when the Seminoles signed Jeremiah Wilson. The former Houston standout visited the Tallahassee campus on Thursday and announced his commitment today. By deciding to play at Florida State, Wilson is reuniting with defensive coordinator Tony White, who he played for at Syracuse during the 2022 season. Last season Wilson accounted for 24 tackles, three and a half tackles for loss, four interceptions and eight passes defended.

2. JADEN RASHADA TRANSFERS TO SACRAMENTO STATE

Head coach Brennan Marion is trying to elevate the Sacramento State program and he just took a big step in the right direction by landing quarterback Jaden Rashada out of the transfer portal. The former Georgia and Arizona State quarterback was one of the early cautionary tales of NIL deals gone wrong when he signed with Florida out of high school. After taking some time to learn and develop at Georgia this past season, Rashada is expected to step right into the starting role at Sacramento State.

3. UCLA ADDS TOP AVAILABLE RB

UCLA has made plenty of headlines during the spring transfer window and it made another move on Friday when the Bruins picked up a commitment from Jaivian Thomas. The former Cal running back was the top available player at the position. Thomas was a standout at Cal this past season and it surprised many when he decided to enter the transfer portal. Now he’ll be playing down the coast in Los Angeles, suiting up for the Bruins next season.

4. TOP AVAILABLE LINEBACKER VISITS SMU

Standout linebacker Amare Campbell entered the transfer portal in December, but decided to stay at North Carolina and play out the spring under new head coach Bill Belichick. Just a few days ago he made the decision to put his name back into the transfer portal and find a new team for next season. That process is well underway as he has already set a visit to SMU for next weekend. The Mustangs are looking to upgrade their front seven on defense and Campbell would be a welcomed addition.

5. ACC STARTING DEFENSIVE TACKLE NOW IN THE PORTAL

There is high demand for defensive tackles still in the transfer portal and another quality prospect just became available. George Rooks started his career at Michigan, but transferred to Boston College and has started for the Eagles for the last two seasons. That type of experience and solid play should make him a popular transfer prospect.

6. FORMER SEC DEFENSIVE TACKLE VISITS NORTH CAROLINA

Seemingly every day during the transfer window North Carolina has played host to a lineman who is in the transfer portal. On Friday, the Tar Heels hosted Florida defensive tackle transfer D’Antre Robinson. The freshman from Florida has three years of eligibility remaining and was ranked as a Rivals250 prospect out of high school.

7. MISSISSIPPI STATE LOSES OL BACK TO THE PORTAL

Mississippi State and head coach Jeff Lebby have been very active during the transfer cycle, but they were hoping not to lose any more players to the portal. Instead, they’re seeing Carson Lee leave Starkville. The offensive lineman was expected to compete for playing time this coming season after transferring in from Eastern Washington. Now he’ll be suiting up elsewhere this season. There will surely be a number of teams trying to get his attention.

8. CAL ADDS RUNNING BACK

Cal experienced unprecedented defections from its running back room during the transfer cycle with five of them heading off to new schools. The Bears took a step in the right direction by adding Brandon High to help fill the void. The former UTSA standout was a bright spot for the Roadrunners last season, leading the team with eight rushing touchdowns. High should be relied upon by the Bears this season but he won’t be the only running back Cal tries to sign out of the transfer portal.

9. EXPERIENCED QUARTERBACK HITS THE PORTAL

When an experienced quarterback hits the portal, it catches the attention of every college coach around the country. That’s what happened on Friday when Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson popped up in the transfer portal. With one year of eligibility remaining, Gulbranson has played more than 18 games during his four-year college career. Expect him to get plenty of looks before he decides to end his transfer process.

10. WISCONSIN FINDS QUALITY TIGHT END REPLACEMENT