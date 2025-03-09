Spring position preview: Assessing Cal's quarterback options

Cal opens spring ball this week when things kick off Wednesday morning at California Memorial Stadium. The roster has again gone through plenty of change since the final whistle in the fall, and Justin Wilcox also had to revamp his coaching staff following a 6-7 campaign that ended with a loss to UNLV in the LA Bowl.

The new-look Bears will hit the field for the first time this week, and one of the most important things to watch is what will happen at quarterback.

Cal has gone through a topsy-turvy offseason at the key position on offense, and that will come with a completely revamped offensive coaching staff as well.

There will be plenty to see on Day 1 of spring practice but the quarterback group will have a big part of the attention.