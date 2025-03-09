Spring position preview: Assessing Cal's quarterback options

Cal opens spring ball this week when things kick off Wednesday morning at California Memorial Stadium. The roster has again gone through plenty of change since the final whistle in the fall, and Justin Wilcox also had to revamp his coaching staff following a 6-7 campaign that ended with a loss to UNLV in the LA Bowl.
The new-look Bears will hit the field for the first time this week, and one of the most important things to watch is what will happen at quarterback.
Cal has gone through a topsy-turvy offseason at the key position on offense, and that will come with a completely revamped offensive coaching staff as well.
There will be plenty to see on Day 1 of spring practice but the quarterback group will have a big part of the attention.
Overview
Following the win over Stanford, most Cal fans anticipated that the quarterback position would be among the most solidified for the Bears moving into 2025. Fernando Mendoza had just went 94 yards with his boys and the performance took place in front of elite quarterback commit Jaron Sagapolutele.
Then everything changed as the next few weeks played out. Sagapolutele decided to sign with Oregon and Mendoza entered the transfer portal. One found his way back to the Bears after spending a few weeks with the Ducks while Mendoza ultimately decided to join his brother at Indiana.
That ultimately led the Bears to seek out another option, and new offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin landed on Ohio State transfer Devin Brown. The Arizona native spent three seasons with the Buckeyes and won the national title this year, but now will have an opportunity to run the show as he competes with Sagapolutele and the other members of the quarterback group that was assembled this winter.