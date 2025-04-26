NC State transfer RB Kendrick Raphael becomes Cal's latest spring addition

In the age of the transfer portal it is not about what a program loses but how it replaces what it lost that ultimately matters. Cal lost five running backs to the transfer portal this spring, and the Bears have started to put together their new group in recent days.

Saturday, just after four Cal players heard their names called in the NFL draft, NC State transfer running back Kendrick Raphael announced his commitment to the Bears locking in his pledge after two seasons with the Wolfpack.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound back from Naples, Florida will head across the country to the Bay Area following two productive seasons at NC State.

Raphael, a former four-star recruit who was once committed to Iowa, rushed for 734 yards and 4 touchdowns over two seasons in Raleigh. He also caught 20 passes for 137 yards receiving in that span as well.

In 2024, the new Cal running back rushed for an impressive 5.4 yards per carry and is sitting at a 5.1 average in his career.

Raphael had his best showing of the season in a big matchup against Clemson as he accounted for 90 yards rushing on just 10 carries including a 40-yard run in that contest. He scored one of his three touchdowns in that game.

The Florida native also rushed for 78 on just 9 carries in a November matchup with Georgia Tech. Raphael was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class out of Naples High School and picked up offers from schools such as Oregon, Penn State, Louisville, Minnesota, Iowa State, BYU and Pittsburgh among others. He was once committed to Iowa before ultimately signing with the Wolfpack and enrolling early.

He is the second running back addition in as many days for the Bears, who landed a commitment from UTSA transfer Brandon High Jr. on Friday.

Cal is looking to build up its running back room after losing several key pieces following spring practice including top rushers Jaivian Thomas (UCLA) and Jaydn Ott (Oklahoma) in recent weeks.

Raphael should have a bigger opportunity to make an impact for the Bears, who have just one returning scholarship running back, Jamaal Wiley, and one incoming scholarship freshman, Anthony League, lined up for the roster in the fall.

Cal has been able to build some momentum with its portal recruiting this week and now sits at seven newcomers this spring. In addition to High and Raphael, the Bears also added South Dakota transfer receiver Quaron Adams on the offensive side of the ball.