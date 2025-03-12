WATCH: Justin Wilcox, Cal QBs review Day 1 of spring practice

Cal went back to work Wednesday to begin the ninth season under Justin Wilcox as the Bears opened up spring practice with plenty of new faces on the field. There were plenty of bright moments on both sides of the ball, and there was plenty of attention on the quarterback position.

Devin Brown and Jaron Sagapolutele are the two top newcomers at quarterback for the Bears, and they each spoke about their first day of practice at Cal after Wednesday's work.

Plus hear from Wilcox after the Bears returned to the field.