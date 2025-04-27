Rivals100 OLB Camron Brooks commits to Cal

A lot of the focus this time of year is on the transfer portal, but potentially the biggest news of the spring for Cal came through Sunday. Four-star defensive end Camron Brooks has committed to the Bears giving the program its highest-rated high school commitment since 2016.

The 6-foot-4, 226-pound recruit from Thomas County Central in Thomasville, Georgia has already had his eye on the Bears for a while now with a planned official visit to Cal coming up in June. Outside linebackers coach Vic So'oto and the Cal coaching staff have quietly been making a strong push for the No. 8-ranked prospect from the talent rich Peach State.

Clemson, Florida State and Miami had all secured official visits from Brooks for later this spring but the Bears were able to beat all those programs to the punch by pulling in his commitment Sunday.

Five-star athlete Demetris Robertson was the last high school recruit inside the top 75 to commit to Cal back in the 2016 cycle, so the addition of Brooks is significant for Justin Wilcox's program.

Brooks, who also holds offers from the likes of Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan, LSU, Florida and Texas A&M, is currently rated as the sixth-best defensive end recruit in the class and No. 66 overall in the 2026 Rivals rankings.

He is the second commitment from Thomas County Central for the Bears following the previous addition of center prospect Artem Korchagin. Cal is also in pursuit of their teammate and high three-star linebacker Omari Stephenson who is set to take an official visit to Berkeley in June.

Brooks' commitment pushed the Bears up to the No. 46-ranked class nationally, and Cal now has the fifth-ranked class in the ACC when sorted by star-ranking per commitment.

Cal just watched four defensive players selected by professional franchises in this weekend's NFL Draft, and the success on that side of the ball is reflected in the 2026 class. Brooks is now the fourth defensive recruit to give the Bears his commitment with Korchagin being the lone offensive commitment so far.

Brooks is the second four-star recruit to join the class at Cal alongside cornerback Jayden Crowder who picked the Bears in November.

The new Cal commit was credited with 15 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 20 quarterback hurries in his junior season according to MaxPreps.