Cal pulled out a 24-21 win over Arizona State on Saturday despite several miscues. The Bears leaned on their running game and defense to edge out the Sun Devils, and afterward several of the key contributors spoke with reporters about the victory to open up the home slate of Pac-12 games.

Quarterback Sam Jackson V, running back Jaydn Ott, linebacker Jackson Sirmon, defensive back Matthew Littlejohn, receiver Jeremiah Hunter, kicker Mateen Bhaghani and punter Lachlan Wiilson all provided their thoughts on the game.

Watch each postgame press conference session below: