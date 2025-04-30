Cal snags commitment from Wisconsin transfer WR Mark Hamper

The transfer portal allows players to find their perfect fit, sometimes twice in an offseason. Mark Hamper had a standout redshirt freshman season at Idaho in 2024 as he caught 49 passes for 961 yards and 6 touchdowns.

It eventually led to the 6-foot-2, 210-pound wideout having options at the Power 4 level in the winter. The Oregon native decided to join Wisconsin's program as a transfer, but he opted to enter the portal again following just one spring with the Badgers.

Cal emerged as a top contender for the productive receiver to go along with Arizona State and New Mexico. He visited all three programs before arriving at a decision Wednesday in favor of the Bears.

Justin Wilcox's team entered the spring transfer season in need of some more help in the receiver group, and that need grew when contributors Jonathan Brady and Tobias Merriweather entered the portal.

Hamper provides an immediate answer for Cal at the position coming off a breakout season for the Vandals. He is the second receiver addition for Bryan Harsin's offense this spring joining South Dakota transfer Quaron Adams.

The Bears added two receivers in the winter with UNLV graduate transfer Jacob De Jesus and Arkansas second-year freshman Dazmin James making their way to Berkeley.

Cal is set to return just one of its top 12 receivers from last year's team with redshirt senior Trond Grizzell being the lone member of that group. Jordan King, who four passes for 50 yards, is second on the list of top returners.

So, the Bears have a major need at the position heading into the fall. Hamper feels like the perfect replacement for Brady, who caught 36 passes for 386 yards and 3 touchdowns in his lone season at Cal.

Hamper's stats were better than any Cal receiver last season, so there is some promise that he could be a key component of the offense should he continue to rise heading into his redshirt sophomore season.

He had a pair of games in which he had over 100 yards receiving including a 187-yard performance against Weber State. Hamper had 3 touchdown catches in that contest as well on 8 receptions.

Hamper is the ninth transfer addition for the Bears so far this spring.