Standout South Florida transfer CB Brent Austin commits to Cal

If there was one clear need Cal had coming out of spring ball it was that the Bears needed to find successors to Nohl Williams and Marcus Harris at cornerback. The two standouts were drafted last week, and the Bears were still searching for the right pieces at the position by the time spring practice came to a close.

Florida International transfer Zeke Masses seemed to lock down one of the spots in the spring, and Friday the Bears dipped back into the Sunshine State for his potential running mate.

South Florida transfer Brent Austin has announced his commitment to the Bears following one season with the Bulls. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound rising senior is coming off an impressive 2024 in which he collected 48 tackles and 2 interceptions while leading USF with 10 pass breakups across 13 starts.

That Cal's coaching staff went all the way to Florida to find another starting-caliber cornerback shouldn't come as much of a surprise when you consider Austin's roots. The new commit is from San Bernardino and made the move across the country for his college career, which began at James Madison.

His decision Friday will bring him back home to the West Coast and give the Bears a much needed proven option at the position, which often featured first-year freshman Jae'on Young throughout the spring.

Austin's 48 tackles tied him for sixth on the team last season and he hit his career high 7 tackles on two occasions in games against UAB and Rice in 2024. He had three games with multiple pass breakups highlighted by a 3-pass breakup performance against Southern Miss early in the year.

The California native spent his first two seasons at James Madison before making the move to South Florida. He played in 16 games at JMU and had 20 tackles plus an interception in those two years.

Miami and Tennessee were the other two teams in consideration for Austin, who visited both schools in addition to Cal before coming to a decision. He is the fifth commitment in the last two days for the Bears who have found momentum with transfer prospects this week.

Austin is the third defensive back transfer addition the Bears have made this spring along with Utah cornerback Quimari Shemwell and versatile Texas Tech safety Jordan Sanford, who joined the group Thursday.