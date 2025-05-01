BYU ILB Harrison Taggart, Houston Christian DT Zae Smith commit to Cal

Thursday turned into an eventful day for Cal as the Bears added three more transfers to the roster for the fall at some key positions. Justin Wilcox's team has kicked things into overdrive over the last week when it comes to adding talent from the portal, and Thursday was the most fruitful one with commitments from linebacker Harrison Taggart (BYU), defensive tackle Zae Smith (Houston Christian) and kicker Chase Meyer (Penn State).

Taggart is the marquee name of the group following a standout season at BYU where he finished second on the team with 69 tackles in 2024. The Draper, Utah native started all 12 games that he played in for the Cougars last fall and also had 2.5 tackles for loss and 1 sack.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker also proved himself in coverage as well with 4 passes defended, 3 pass breakups and an interception for BYU last season. He also had a forced fumble and 4 quarterback hurries.

In his career, which began at Oregon, Taggart has collected 97 tackles with 48 of them being of the solo variety. Taggart played in 12 games and started four in his first season at BYU in 2023. He had 28 tackles that year for the Cougars.

He will head to Cal with two seasons of remaining eligibility. NC State and Colorado both became a big part of the picture for Taggart as he looked at his transfer options this spring.

In the end, he decided to join a Cal linebacker unit that suddenly again looks like a strength of the team following Taggart's decision Thursday. The Bears will return Cade Uluave, a fellow Utah native, at the inside linebacker spot in addition to bringing in Colorado State transfer Buom Jock back in the winter.

Jock collected 100 tackles last season with the Rams while Uluave was second on Cal's defense with 71 tackles in 2024.

Taggart was rated as a high three-star recruit by Rivals in the 2022 class and had offers from across the country including from schools such as USC, Northwestern, Utah, Louisville and Virginia among others.

Hunter Barth recently left Cal for Stanford opening up a spot at inside linebacker for the Bears.