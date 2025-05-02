Texas Tech DB Jordan Sanford transferring to Cal

Cal's momentum recruiting from the portal continued Thursday evening when the Bears added their 13th transfer of the spring. Texas Tech defensive back Jordan Sanford played 24 games through two seasons with the Red Raiders.

The 6-foot, 195-pound safety from Arlington, Texas is a former four-star recruit who had offers from programs around the country. He played in 13 games last season on special teams and as a reserve defensive back. He split his time between safety and cornerback last season and ultimately lined up at multiple spots including free and strong safety.

In all, Sanford played 223 defensive snaps in 2024 with 78 of them coming at cornerback. He played 75 snaps at free safety and was in the slot for 23 snaps. The sophomore played 38 snaps lined up in the box while 9 of his snaps came with him lined up along the line of scrimmage. He played 166 special teams snaps.

Sanford played in 11 games as a freshman for the Red Raiders and came up with 9 tackles before following that up with 16 tackles in 2024. He had 4 tackles in a loss to Washington State and that stands as his career high up to this point.

He'll have two seasons of remaining eligibility with the Bears.

Cal needs to find another answer at cornerback this spring as the depth is lacking at the position — freshman Jae'on Young received plenty of praise from the staff this spring — outside of Hezekiah Masses, so it is no surprise that the Bears would look to add a player like Sanford. His versatility means he could fit in at other positions in the secondary if needed as well.

The Bears lost cornerback Marcus Scott II and safety Ryan Yaites to the portal this spring and need to replace the production lost after the season with the entire starting secondary moving on including three players drafted last week.

Sanford is currently rated as a three-star transfer by Rivals and ranks No. 775 overall in the portal rankings.

Cal added four transfers on a busy Thursday highlighted by the addition of BYU inside linebacker Harrison Taggart.