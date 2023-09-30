Hoping to get back into a good scoring rhythm and get its feet back under it after a tough first Pac-12 loss against Washington, Cal once again struggled Saturday as it faced ASU. A considerably more feasible team that the Bears should have been able to put up more points against ended only in a 24-21 victory. But a win is a win, and that is certainly what the Bears needed.

The real star of the show for Cal on Saturday was its defense.

This is something that keeps coming up again and again, but — even against this ASU team — defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon’s unit showed up and showed out. Defensive star redshirt sophomore Kaleb Elarms-Orr had a stellar outing, tallying 15 total tackles, with 12 of those coming in just the first half.

“He’s a very talented athlete, first of all — fast, strong, explosive … A year ago, Kaleb was a ways from playing … he invested in the weight room, he spends extra time upstairs with coaches,” said Cal head coach Justin Wilcox in the post game press conference. “We (have) got really high expectations for him because his ceiling is very high.”

In total, the Bears tallied a staggering 85 total tackles, which was eight higher than the Sun Devils. On a number of occasions, the defense prevented the Sun Devils’ offense from being able to convert on later downs, keeping it a close — but winnable — game. ASU converted just five of its 20 attempts on third and fourth down.

“We stopped them on fourth down — we got some stops. We (have) got to, in turn, put the ball in the end zone — that’s momentum. Capitalize on those moments,” Wilcox said.

While the blue and gold defense was the Bears’ knight in shining armor, the offense struggled to get things going. Sam Jackson V earned the starting job at quarterback this week, after another mid-season QB battle with NC State transfer Ben Finley, who started against Washington.

Jackson showed off his abilities with several rushing attempts and helped provide rhythm to this offense, but still struggled with his throws, something that prevented him from starting in games earlier this season. Jackson finished out the win with a 41% completion rate.

“Today the decision making wasn’t bad … Just slowing the game down, I was just playing too fast,” Jackson said. “(I) got excited and missed a lot of throws.”