TE Simon Mapa becomes latest 2025 College of San Mateo commit for Cal

Simon Mapa is joining three of his College of San Mateo teammates with the Bears after the tight end prospect announced his pledge to the program Wednesday night. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound San Mateo native visited Cal last week and came away with an offer leading to his commitment on Wednesday.

If the third time is a charm, what is the fourth time? Cal has had a busy week adding pieces to its roster for the 2025 season ahead of the spring semester, and the latest piece fell into place Wednesday evening on what was another busy day for the Bears.

Mapa received a handful of offers throughout the process with Sacramento State, New Mexico State, Tennessee State and UTEP also offering the two-star prospect. The offer from Cal will keep him home in the Bay Area and allow him to continue playing with a few of his current Bulldogs teammates.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, CSM edge rusher John Gayer committed to the Bears and quarterback Dominic Ingrassia gave the program his pledge Monday. Edge rusher Odera Okaka signed with Cal last month after picking the Bears over a number of high-level offers.

The Bears now have 17 commitments in the 2025 class following Mapa's decision, and he is the second tight end of the group alongside Fortuna's Jacob Houseworth. Cal also added Idaho transfer tight end Mason Mini on Wednesday after flipping him from Michigan State..

The new Cal commit averaged 10.9 yards per catch on 15 receptions for 159 yards receiving during the 2024 season. Mapa will have two seasons of remaining eligibility with the Bears.