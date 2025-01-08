Cal flips Idaho transfer TE Mason Mini from Michigan State

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Pacifica native (Terra Nova HS) flipped his commitment to the Bears on Wednesday becoming the 15th public member of Cal's transfer class.

Nothing is ever over until it's over. Cal knows that first hand, and lately that has been working in favor of the Bears with transfer players. Idaho tight end Mason Mini committed to Michigan State just two days ago, but now he will head back home instead of moving to East Lansing.

Mini, who is anything but small, is the second skill position player to join the Bears this offseason as a transfer and the first non-quarterback among the group. The second-year freshman, who will have three years of remaining eligibility with the Bears, caught 5 passes for 61 yards during the 2024 season across 12 games.

He had a 27-yard catch against Cal Poly and a 17-yard reception in a game against Portland State this season highlighting his work as a receiver.

A noted blocker, Mini will join a tight end unit at Cal that features returning starter Jack Endries along with contributors Jeffrey Johnson and Ben Marshall plus freshman Camden Jones. The Bears have lost some tight ends to the portal this offseason, so Mini will help bolster the group.

The newest addition to the team made four starts in 2024 in games against Abilene Christian, Northern Arizona, Cal Poly and Eastern Washington. He played 292 snaps this season for the Vandals and earned a considerable amount of interest from other programs once he entered the portal on Dec. 16.

Fellow ACC teams Wake Forest and Boston College both offered Mini in addition to programs such as Tulane, Washington State, UNLV and Tulsa. New Mexico hosted Mini on an official visit last month before he settled on the Spartans ahead of his flip Wednesday.

Cal now has seven offensive additions through the portal this offseason with a big emphasis on the offensive line. The Bears have replaced most of their offensive staff since the end of the regular season headlined by the additions of former head coaches Bryan Harsin and Nick Rolovich as offensive coordinator and senior offensive assistant, respectively.

Mini was the second commitment of the day for the Bears, who have put together a big week, following a pledge from junior college outside linebacker John Gayer.