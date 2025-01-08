Highly productive JUCO OLB John Gayer commits to Cal

Wednesday, he committed to Cal just two days after adding an offer from the Bears.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound outside linebacker set the new College of San Mateo record with 15.5 sacks in 2024 to go along with 21.5 tackles for loss and a team-high tying 53 tackles.

If you know anything about junior college football, you know that nobody takes the same path at that level. John Gayer is a perfect example. Hit with a serious knee injury that took away his 2023 season , the Sherman Oaks native emerged as a force in the fall.

Other programs had been in pursuit of Gayer, whom the Bears have previously hosted on an unofficial visit, throughout the cycle including Bowling Green, UC Davis, UTEP, Florida Atlantic and Massachusetts.

Cal is the lone Power 4 offer on Gayer's list, however, and now he will bring his production across the Bay to Berkeley as the latest member of the program's 2025 class. The move from College of San Mateo to Cal has become a trend in the cycle with Gayer being the third player from his school to commit to the Bears for the upcoming season.

Quarterback Dominic Ingrassia announced his pledge to Cal on Monday while outside linebacker Odera Okaka committed and signed with the Bears last month.

The outside linebacker spot continues to be a priority for position coach Vic So'oto and the rest of the Cal defensive staff especially with Xavier Carlton exhausting his eligibility and David Reese potentially doing the same.

The Bears need to bolster the group, and Gayer will add some production to the position.

Gayer delayed his enrollment (greyshirted) as a freshman before stepping onto the field at CSM giving him two more seasons of eligibility at Cal. He will also have a redshirt year available if needed.

The Bears now sit at 16 commitments in the 2025 class with Gayer and Ingrassia being the two unsigned members of that group. Cal has also added 15 transfer players this winter including Washington edge rusher Jayden Wayne, a former top-100 recruit.