Busy Monday ends with Cal landing Washington edge rusher Jayden Wayne

Cal has become a destination for several former high-ranking prospects to rejuvenate their careers in recent years, and the Bears have remained active during the transfer season over the last month. Monday was one of the busiest days of the winter for Justin Wilcox's program with four new additions to the roster for 2025 including one of the top recruits in the 2023 class.

Jayden Wayne highlights Bears' latest transfer additions

Washington edge rusher Jayden Wayne was one of the top recruits in the 2023 class and eventually finished at No. 83 in the Rivals rankings out of IMG Academy. The Tacoma, Washington native stayed in Florida for college after signing with Miami at the end of a fierce recruitment that featured programs from around the country. Close to 50 programs eventually offered the 6-foot-6, 262-pound edge rusher with schools like Georgia, Oregon, Notre Dame, Alabama, Florida, Penn State and USC all part of the process. Cal was also part of that group but never became an option for Wayne the first time around. However, the Bears were active when he recently entered the portal following one season at UW. Assistant recruiting director Marcus Griffin, a Washington native, used to be part of the Ford Sports Performance program that Wayne trained with back home in the Pacific Northwest. Add into that Cal's previous pursuit of him by outside linebackers coach Vic So'oto and all the pieces lined up this time around for the Bears. Wayne is the first outside linebacker to join the transfer group for Cal this offseason with the Bears needing to replace Xavier Carlton following his standout season in 2024. The newcomer from UW played in 11 games this season and collected 6 tackles (4 solo) plus a pass breakup. Wayne played in eight games at Miami and made one start against Rutgers (Pinstripe Bowl) to finish 2023 with 13 tackles for the Hurricanes.

Cal went into the offseason knowing that retooling the offensive line was going to be necessary. The Bears struggled to run the ball well in 2024, and new position coach Famika Anae certainly wasted no time adding to his group upon arriving at Cal. Monday, Anae added the fifth transfer of the winter for Cal with another solidified piece joining the group. Jordan Spasojevic-Moko checks in at 6-foot-6 and 345 pounds, and now he will be one of the players Anae has in his group heading into the fall. The Charlotte transfer has had ups and downs throughout his career but got himself on track during his lone year with the 49ers. Spasojevic-Moko, who is a native of Brisbane, Australia, was a four-star prospect out of Snow College in Utah during the 2021 cycle before eventually signing with Texas A&M over offers from the likes of Oregon, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Auburn, Baylor and Missouri among many others. Like Wayne, the Bears previously pursued Spasojevic-Moko giving the staff familiarity with his game. The junior will have two seasons of remaining eligibility at Cal after putting together a strong 2024 campaign with Charlotte. After playing in nine games and making three starts in three years with the Aggies, Spasojevic-Moko played in 10 games and made 10 starts with the 49ers. All of those starts last season came at left guard, which is a position of need for the Bears heading into 2025. The new Cal offensive line addition allowed just 1 sack and 8 pressures in 107 true pass set situations in 2024.

In the age of the transfer portal you there is always the possibility of something resembling a trade in professional sports. Monday, Cal completed its swap of punters by adding a commitment from Arkansas State transfer Brook Honore Jr. The Manvel, Texas native spent two seasons at Texas Tech before making the move to Arkansas State for 2024. He has yet to see the field over three seasons but will now step into a situation at Cal where he should have a better chance to contribute following the departure of Lachlan Wilson. Cal freshman punter Bobby Engstler committed to Arkansas State on Saturday opening up a spot for the Bears to bring in the Texas native. Though he has not had an opportunity to showcase his abilities at the collegiate level, Honore was one of the top-rated prospects coming out of high school. Chris Sailer, who ranks specialists, rated Honore as the fifth-best punter in the 2022 class. Utah State was Honore's other known offer after he decided to enter the transfer portal back on Dec. 17.

Updated Cal transfer additions list

