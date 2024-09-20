Opposing View: Previewing Cal's ACC opener vs. FSU with The Osceola

In an unlikely scenario, Cal heads into its first conference game as part of the ACC against a winless Florida State squad. When the schedule was released and it was revealed that the Bears would open up in their new league against the defending conference champion, it seemed like a farfetched scenario that Mike Norvell's team would not have a win.

Yet, that is the reality as the Seminoles have struggled offensively behind new quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, and it has Norvell's team under the microscope heading into the Week 4 matchup with the Bears.

Meanwhile, Cal has jumped out to a 3-0 start thanks to an impressive showing by the defense and improvement from the offense through the first three weeks to have the Bears in a great spot to open ACC play.

To help us get a better feel for how things are going in Tallahassee right now, we enlisted the help of Patrick Burnham, football analyst at the Florida State Rivals affiliate, The Osceola, to answer some of Golden Bear Report's burning questions ahead of Saturday's matchup.