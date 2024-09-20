PODCAST: Previewing Cal's ACC opener against winless Florida State

The big moment has finally arrived. After months and months of waiting, Cal will play its first ACC matchup. The Bears open up against the defending conference champ, Florida State, but the conversation heading into the contest has been much different than anticipated just weeks ago.

The Bears are 3-0 after earning wins over UC Davis, Auburn and San Diego State while the Seminoles sit winless after dropping their first three games of the season.

The trip to Tallahassee will be the first for the Bears as the two teams have never met previously. In fact, Cal is just the second program from California to ever make the trip across the country to play at Doak Campbell Stadium.