Cal opens ACC play for the first time this weekend, and it will begin against the defending conference champions on the road. A matchup against winless Florida State awaits the Bears this week, but head coach Justin Wilcox is not looking down on the Seminoles despite their disastrous start to the 2024 season.

Tuesday, he met with reporters to discuss the upcoming opponent, his thoughts after Cal's third win of the season, the goals for the week and more.